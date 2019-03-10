I read the heartfelt Community Voices piece by Mona Sidhu about casting aspersions on a particular ethnic and religious group (“COMMUNITY VOICES: Do not apply one tragedy to a whole community,” March 6). As the son of immigrants, I know from where she speaks.
What the author did not point out is there is a presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, connected by ethnic heritage who would not vote against such ghastly procedures of infanticide. From that perspective, the crime the grandmother is accused of committing was one of omission. She did not co-opt a physician in carrying it out. To reflect on what Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a pediatric physician, said about post-birth murder, it made me wonder how and why do you keep a baby comfortable before you drown it? Perhaps those more enlightened in the medical community can enlighten us.
Greg Laskowski, Bakersfield