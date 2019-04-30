I would like to say that everyone is quick to judge and condemn Monsignor Craig Harrison before all the facts are presented. I ask everyone to search your souls and ask yourself whether you have ever made a mistake, caused harm to someone either by an act, word or deed, or have ever committed a minor or major sin against God or your neighbor?
No one is perfect; the last time I looked there was only one person who was perfect and he was crucified. Remember in the Bible when Jesus was asked to condemn the adulterous female that they were going to stone to death, and he said anyone who had no should throw the first stone. No one did, and Jesus told the woman that he would not condemn her and for her to go and sin no more.
I believe Monsignor Craig has done far more good than any one of us. He might not be perfect, but he has done so much for the less fortunate. What have you done lately to help the poor, feed the hungry or visit someone in prison? I know that Monsignor Craig has asked for forgiveness from God for any wrong he might have done in the past. Stop pointing your finger and ask yourself what bad things have you done in your past. Maybe you should ask for forgiveness.
Michael Monji, Bakersfield