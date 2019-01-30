A very frequent writer decries the possibility of our taxes being raised to build a wall ("Letter to the Editor: Other options for billions of dollars," Jan. 27"). How ironic! The writer, who detests President Trump, also wants every social program imaginable. A wall will cost tons of money, but we spend more on those darn social programs, don’t we? So why do they object to another hike in taxes? Hundreds of bodies are found in the deserts every year, and there are probably more that are never found. Human trafficking is at an all time high, and that includes the victimization of women and children. I find the lack of concern for these people to be quite inhumane. The purpose of a wall built through areas where terrain is navigable on foot or in vehicles is to make crossing more difficult. Drugs coming in by air and onto to our beaches have been old news for decades.
I have an idea: why not consult the people who are in the trenches every single day, putting their lives at risk? Some of our Border Patrol agents have been killed in the line of duty. The Border Patrol understands the problem better than any of us, and we should be deferring to them. They believe a wall will only serve to assist them in doing their job. A huge burglar alarm relying on technology alone will not solve this problem. We need all of it, including a wall.
Brenda Sutton, Bakersfield