This is such a sad day for America, Congressman McCarthy, and you are responsible. Responsible for encouraging, supporting, excusing and promoting everything that Donald Trump stands for. Responsible for ignoring the insanity and criminal behavior of a president-who-would-be-king. Responsible for trading your moral compass, your spiritual and social conscience, and your patriotism for power, greed and ideology. This situation falls directly on your shoulders and on every lawmaker who has supported Donald Trump.
Our country will survive this mini-rebellion, but you will always be part of this travesty, this tearing down of our institutions, this assault on our way of life. The history books will remind generations to come of the part you played in this dark chapter of our history. Shame on you, Kevin. Shame on you.
David George, Bakersfield