I was horrified to learn that the T-shirts worn by some of the Trump followers were inscribed with the letters "6MWNE." Those letters on the shirts of the eager neo-Nazis storming the capital stand for "6 Million Were Not Enough," referring to the Holocaust of WWII.
Newsweek reported that the T-shirts were worn by members of the far-right Proud Boys group during a MAGA rally in Washington recently. The black and yellow colors also coordinate with the uniform worn by Proud Boys members.
The implication of this is horrifying to imagine. If President Trump and his Republican enablers, including Kevin McCarthy, don't strongly denounce anyone wearing those shirts, then we know what type of people they are. I sincerely hope that everyone is paying attention.
Elizabeth Keranen, Bakersfield