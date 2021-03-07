As I was preparing for the invocation at the Liberty Bell, reflecting on 2 Chronicles 7:14 and asking have 1,825,000 had enough?
Must we be at the point where a moment of silence will be offensive to someone? Where the privacy of public bathrooms becomes open stalls for gender inclusiveness? Will we not understand that regardless of how one may truly feel or even believe, God’s ultimate design will not be thwarted. Much of what we are debating these days are anti-reasonable, illogically inconsistent and offensively abrasive to common sense.
It will be impossible to be resolved because, for the most part, we are seeking to resolve these things without wisdom from above. The desire to make all things equal will not add up to the fact that there are inherent differences, not only in how we function, but in our biological makeup as well!
The hypocrisy of the obvious blinds those who are either unwilling or who are unable to accept truth.
The call for unity is noble, however the actions which have followed are blatantly divisive. Divisiveness disguised as unity fools no one, except those who want to be fools!
There are good policies and wrong policies, must we not confuse the two. Must we continually go down this road of ignoring and excusing the reality of violence and destruction because of our ideological biases and political differences?
When truth is not the goal or outcome, personal vendettas, vicious attacks and transitional absurdities become the ever descending spiral into the dark abyss of reimagined stupidity. We are better than this, we will overcome this and we will flush out most of the puss along the way. Without God, man cannot be governed. With God, all things are possible!
— Pastor Angelo Frazier, Bakersfield