Unity is defined in Webster’s Dictionary as the state or quality of being one or united into a whole. Biden’s call for unity was tossed aside and paved the way for division with his first day in office.
For starters, through executive orders, Biden bolstered the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and calls on Congress to enact legislation providing permanent status and a path to citizenship for those immigrants, taking away millions of jobs from American citizens. Biden canceled the Keystone Pipeline, which created thousands of jobs. Canada is very upset with this executive order, as it should be. Biden calls for normalizing relations with Iran, China and some Middle East nations. Biden created 15 other executive orders on his first day in office that I cannot list.
These executive orders are not making America first; they are making America last in the world. You decide. God Bless America.
Trenton Spears, Bakersfield