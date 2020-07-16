Is the American public considered by this administration to be so ignorant that we should ignore CDC guidelines, the leading scientists and physicians on the COVID-19 virus, and allow Donald Trump to dictate to us when it's "safe" to send our children back to school? President Trump does not care about how many children, teachers and staff could be infected with the virus if it would help him get re-elected.
His threats to withhold federal funds to school districts and states that don't comply with with his orders is just another form of extortion, an action he is very familiar with. Parents, teachers and citizens of this great country should be outraged and speak out about what he is attempting to do. Trump has destroyed about every thing he has touched in the last three and half years. He is inept, ignorant, corrupt and incapable of making qualified decisions. We should all know this by now.
Eddie A. Pogue, Bakersfield