It is my understanding that there are some school districts in our area that allow teachers to work from home, yet require the aides and assistants to continue to come to school to do the same tasks that they also can do from their homes. Sounds like the feeling may be that the aides are perhaps more expendable than the certificated staff.
The work that aides and assistants do is just as important in a student's development as the role of the teacher. Yet by being subject to possible viral infection at a school site, aides and assistants could feel that their jobs and their health concerns may take a backseat to those of the teachers. If the work done by aides/assistants can be done effectively at home, then they should have the same working from home option until the pandemic is past us.
Jerry Poncetta, Bakersfield