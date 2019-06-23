Do you trust presidential polls? Not me, especially when it involves President Trump.
That's one thing I learned in 2016. People simply don't tell the truth. There's no way a Trump supporter can have a bumper sticker on their car or wear a red cap without expecting some unwanted feedback. The "in the closet" persona carries forward when solicited by pollsters, there's not a doubt in my mind. The part I can't figure out is why there is a new poll every day, Trump vs. Biden or Trump vs. Warren, etc. It makes no sense at all. The only time Trump supporters are vocal in their support is at one of his rallies where they are guaranteed to be with supportive friends. Just a wild guess but I'd add about 10 points in favor of Trump to anything the pollsters publish these days.
Jim Wood, Bakersfield