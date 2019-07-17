At this point I have no opinion on immigration. If they come in legally, great.
But in this country we have a terrible amount of homeless and I hear leaders are trying, but in reality are they really? Some leaders have built walls around their property or homes yet vote down a border wall. The country is in a bad state and it seems no one cares. Giveaway programs don’t work. It takes people to somehow get the homeless off the streets and help them work on themselves. Very sad what we are going through.
John Mettler, Bakersfield