When we think about political parties, we instantly think about the Democratic and Republican parties. However, we don’t recognize the dangers they present.
Some people contend that political parties are essential because they are an additional separation of powers that allow the room for discourse and helps align voters. This isn’t entirely true though.
Political parties foster divisiveness. This can be attributed to political party loyalty where compromise of agenda is something despicable. This influence of political party loyalty can be seen within our governmental system today where we currently have a Democratic House and Republican Senate where many votes are cast dependent upon which party proposed the legislation. Discourse can be interrupted by stern loyalty where opposing sides do not listen or truly acknowledge each other’s perspective, and this surfaces a filibuster where the main attempt is to end the piece of proposed legislation. In other times, inaction surfaces through a series of recess which is proven to be fatal especially through the contention of quantity of a secondary stimulus bill that’s impacting the poor, homeless and unemployed in the coronavirus pandemic. Interest groups also have a huge influence on political parties which don’t always align with the general view of the people. For instance, President-elect Biden’s Democratic Party supports the use of clean, renewable energy, except for the stop on fracking.
Political parties are undermining America because they don’t allow for government to work effectively for and by the people.
Jose Garcia, Arvin