Choosing a name for the new high school is very important ("KHSD reveals top 8 names for newest high school," Sept. 4). There are several good candidates but I don’t think naming a school after an individual is the answer. A more generic choice, such as Providence, for example, would be more inclusive.
If the committee chooses an individual, my choice would be Mary K. Shell. The list of her accomplishments is endless. But, I repeat, choosing a generic name would be the more appealing and inspirational.
Rita Loken, Bakersfield