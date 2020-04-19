COVID-19 is not a wall or ethnic group or other "us vs. them" issue. Thousands of Americans are dying, some unnecessarily due to Trump's inability to "rise to the office" as his supporters had hoped. It is now clear that the voters made a mistake.
I'll take a socialist approach or whatever if it gets the job done rather that a "subsidiarity and solidarity" one ("Letter to the Editor: We need subsidiarity and solidarity," April 15). Thank God for governors like Andrew Cuomo and Gavin Newsom for actually leading. For all of you "the cure is worse than the disease" folks: nobody is going out to eat or shop in great numbers until this virus is controlled.
When this "Democratic hoax" is finally bested, most of it will be in spite of Trump's leadership. Months of denial, and thousands have died so far because of it. He should be indicted for criminal negligence.
And for all of you Trump apologists, if any of you had been in charge, I am completely confident you would have done a better job, instead of worrying about your reelection.
Chuck Sukut, Bakersfield