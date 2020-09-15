Blacks, browns and whites have an infinite range of gifts and talents within them. The racial groups don't cover the same strengths, but there's plenty of room for choice of the best available talent for most job requirements. It doesn't matter what color. Compete on merit, not skin color. If the NFL and NBA do better with mostly Black players, fine. We cheer them on at the games, and even lionize them.
Consider that about 90 percent of all patents filed in the U.S. are by white men. Those patents include audio/visual systems, arena structures and the means to get there, by land, sea or air. We can at least appreciate each other for what we bring to the table. Oh yeah, without brown people, who knows how to get the jobs done and have the stamina to do them, the rest is moot. Where else but the U.S., that the left wants to destroy, is all this possible today?
President Trump has beautifully tapped all the racial resources in our free enterprise economy by creating opportunities that have given us the highest employment ever across the board. The totalitarians and the media will never give him credit.
Jerry Todd, Bakersfield