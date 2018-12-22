In 1974, President Nixon claimed that the North Vietnamese threat was no longer serious and that the South Vietnamese government would be able to defend itself. One year later, the South Vietnamese government ceased to exist.
Some 30 years later, President Obama claimed that ISIS was no longer a threat in Iraq and we pulled out. Iraq has degenerated into a country of feudal warlords, and the Iraqi government is impotent and corrupt and controls only the area around Baghdad.
Now, our president is taking our troops out of Syria and Afghanistan. Once again we are leaving a conflict with our tail between our legs.
The president consulted no one. He asked no one. He told no one. He just did it. Another withdrawal, another surrender.
What many people fail to understand is that the Islamic State is patient. It has no time-table. It can wait. And it has. ISIS has triumphed. It outlasted the Americans. It can renew its efforts without worrying about any serious opposition.
General Mattis knows this. He knows that ISIS was waiting for just this moment. Rather than watch, yet, another humiliation for our country, he chose to resign. The last adult has left the administration.
Our president, in his desperate need to say "I WON!" has taken our country one step closer to being a second-rate world power. At least President Putin is happy. I'm glad somebody is.
Michael Cariker, Bakersfield