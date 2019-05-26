Much has been written about Manzanar and Japanese Americans being interned in these camps. My husband and I visited Manzanar several years ago. It is a desolate desert location.
When I was a child, my father was a welder for Douglas Aircraft building planes for the war effort. We lived in a small rental house on Signal Hill in Los Angeles. We had quite a view.
After Pearl Harbor, the government would call for blackouts. A siren would sound and there were to be no lights on. Not even candles or flashlights until the siren sounded again. During a blackout my family would go outside to see the stars. We would see people turning lights on leading to the airport, the factories and other strategic locations for airplanes to bomb.
Interment was terrible but it was deemed necessary to protect our country and all of us.
Ramona Holmes, Bakersfield