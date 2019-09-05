What a tragedy, just a few hours ago I was having a discussion with a friend about gun control.
The heart of this discourse was the recent El Paso catastrophe, and the unbelievable news that the response from Texas lawmakers was to make it even easier for more of their citizens to carry firearms, to which we agreed: what could possibly go wrong?
Sadly, shortly after returning home, the answer was only too clear.
In the name of God, and a clear majority of the American people, when are our lawmakers going to do something about sensible gun controls?
It won’t be long before the NRA will be doubling down to advocate even looser gun controls over all our states, as the solution.
To paraphrase, it’s the number of weapons of war that have no place in the hands of civilians, stupid.
I am sure all your readers would send thoughts and prayers to all the victims, their families and friends.
Paul Forster, Bakersfield