John Steele Gordon, in his article "A Short History of American Medical Insurance,"
Insurance,” tracks medical costs and medical advances from the 1860s to today. In part he recounts that from the 1930s to today, medical care has saved the lives of millions who could not have been saved before. Life expectancy today is 78.6 years, pain and suffering has been relieved for tens of millions more, but it has also become a monster that is devouring the American economy.
The federal government already runs three single-payer systems — Medicare, Veterans’ Health Administration and the Indian Health Services — each of which is in a shambles, noted for fraud, waste and corruption.
His recommendation for bringing down costs would be to require medical service providers to make public their inclusive prices for all procedures. He gives, as example, The Surgery Center of Oklahoma, which lists on its website its prices for knee replacement, a mastectomy, a rotator cuff repair and all the other surgeries they offer. Once prices are known and compared, competition — capitalism’s secret weapon — will immediately drive prices toward the low end, draining hundreds of billions of dollars in excess charges out of the system. He lists other accompanying ways to accomplish a return to affordability.
Socialism is extremely costly in many ways. It leads to governments controlling every aspect of our lives. Enter the IRS, ready and willing to breathe down our necks to squeeze taxpayers for the funds needed to pay for all of this.
Eventually, the government will run out of its citizens’ money to spend.
Merle Grant, Wasco