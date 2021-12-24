A recent Community Voices, "The Emperor has no clothes," included an interesting remark, that "the media that is now failing to report that currently Florida has the lowest death rate from COVID of any state in the nation, all of this without mask and vaccine mandates, lockdowns, school closings, etc.? Is there something to be learned from this?"
I say interesting because the comment is both accurate AND misleading.
Florida did have the lowest reported death rate of the United States in the week ending Dec. 20. However, for the period going back to the beginning of COVID-19 deaths, Florida is the 10th-worst state, with a death rate per capita 50 percent higher than California's. As the writer asked, "Is there something to be learned from this?" I think so.
An internet search "COVID death rates by state" will get you to the numbers.