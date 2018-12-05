There's a fifth thing to know that for me is the most important factor in choosing a Medicare plan ("Beavin: Four things to know as deadline nears for choosing Medicare coverage," Dec. 1). Unlike Medicare Advantage, original Medicare does not restrict your choice of doctors here in Bakersfield or anywhere in the country.
Need cancer treatment at M.D. Anderson in Houston? Perhaps a super specialist at the Mayo Clinic? Pick up the phone and ask one question: Do you accept Medicare? If the answer is "Yes," make an appointment. No more, "You can't go to that doctor. He's not in network," or, "You can't go to that hospital. It's not in network."
With Original Medicare, your choice is limited only by who accepts Medicare and who doesn't. And most doctors and hospitals do. Anywhere in the country. Travel, of course, is on your own dime. Nonetheless, that one factor is enough to keep me with Original Medicare and away from privately-insured Medicare Advantage plans.
With Original Medicare, I control who I see for whatever medical issue I may have. Not some insurance pencil neck siting at a desk in New York. With due respect, the author of the Medicare letter works for Humana. Humana sells Medicare Advantage plans. Get Medicare Advantage and you stay in their network. And you give up your right to control your own treatment. That's no advantage to me. Something to think about.
Eric Ziegler, Bakersfield