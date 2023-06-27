"Big Pharma" raked in billions of dollars in profits from the Federally mandated COVID-19 "free" vaccination government program. Now that the COVID-19 hysteria has faded into the sunset, a new boondoggle has risen: COVID 2.0, aka nonprescription, self-administered and self-collected COVID testing kits.

My wife and I have each receive three of these kits which we did not request nor have used from three different vendors so far this year: Bosom, Celltrion, and Southern Lab Partners LLC. We both received a Medicare Part B benefits claim statement recently for the Southern Lab Partners April kit. Medicare was billed $288 and paid $98 for each kit. We received our most recent kit last week. Our billing shipping address included "Do not return Government Program."

Recommended for you