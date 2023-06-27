"Big Pharma" raked in billions of dollars in profits from the Federally mandated COVID-19 "free" vaccination government program. Now that the COVID-19 hysteria has faded into the sunset, a new boondoggle has risen: COVID 2.0, aka nonprescription, self-administered and self-collected COVID testing kits.
My wife and I have each receive three of these kits which we did not request nor have used from three different vendors so far this year: Bosom, Celltrion, and Southern Lab Partners LLC. We both received a Medicare Part B benefits claim statement recently for the Southern Lab Partners April kit. Medicare was billed $288 and paid $98 for each kit. We received our most recent kit last week. Our billing shipping address included "Do not return Government Program."
As of January 2023, there are 59.82 million Americans enrolled in Medicare Part B. Medicare has paid $96 for each of our three testing kits totaling $299 for each of us this year. If our experience is indicative of all Medicare Part B beneficiaries, our government has paid out over $17 billion so far this year and it is only June! No wonder Medicare indicates it won't be able to pay full benefits after 2031.
Now that the COVID vaccines are no longer mandated nor "free," Big Med has contracted with the government to continue the gravy train with more "free stuff." What's even worse is the fact that $2 billion allocated and unspent for COVID in last year's budget has been included in the baseline budget through 2025 in the recent debt ceiling legislation. The beat goes on!
— Angelo Haddad, Bakersfield