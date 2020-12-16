The Bakersfield City Council approved an ordinance allowing backyard hens, but a group of anonymous opponents filed a lawsuit to stop it, despite the numerous voices showing support for hens and their benefits ("Lawsuit prompts Bakersfield City Council to halt implementation of backyard hen ordinance," Nov. 19).
Properly maintained coops don’t smell, proper food storage prevents pests and it is easy to keep a coop clean.
Chickens aren’t loud. The average decibel level of human conversation is 50 db, and barking dogs are 70 to 100 db. Hen noise measures at about 70 decibels, no matter what Mark Twain says.
In 1918, the U.S. government encouraged Americans to raise backyard hens. There were ads stating “Uncle Sam expects you to keep hens and raise chickens.” They were inexpensive to keep, foraged their own food and helped control insects, while creating compost and providing food for families. In the 1940s “victory gardens” were designed to include flocks of hens in a time when food was scarce.
This last year has been a challenge — families and businesses have struggled and many of us have teetered on the edge of desperation in unprecedented times. I am confused as to why this group would want to stop people from finding ways to help reduce costs and feed their families, while costing taxpayers more money. Numerous studies show backyard chickens have no negative environmental impact, and backyard hen ordinances work in other urban settings across the country. Why would we waste money and time to get information readily available to appease a group of anonymous bullies?
Jennifer Clayton, Bakersfield