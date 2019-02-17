Some people seem to be carrying around so much anger or hatred these days when a simple beer commercial can inspire half a page worth of ranting on Tejon Ranch ("COMMUNITY VOICES: The troubling Budweiser ad on Tejon Ranch," Feb. 11).
The ad had nothing to do with the ranch other than the company renting part of the ranch to film a beer ad to sell more beer. Instead it was twisted and turned around until the column was all about how bad Tejon Ranch is and it even put down the beer company for buying "green" electricity instead of building its own wins farm. If it hadn't been reported that the ad was filmed in Kern County, no one would have known it was filmed on Tejon Ranch. Digitally putting wind mills in isn't any different than putting a team of horses pulling a wagon full of boxes of beer in the middle of a wheat field. It was all make believe, and the only reason for the ad was to sell more beer. End of story.
Ray Leon Shankle Jr., Bakersfield