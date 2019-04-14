Councilman Bob Smith says the grand jury’s recommendation that sales tax oversight committee members should have been randomly selected makes "no sense" to him ("Grand jury recommends City Council select sales tax committee members at 'random' for fairness and transparency," April 10). Well this clearly explains why it's unfair. An unbiased panel is not what they want; they want a controlled panel that satisfies the wording in the measure, not the people of Bakersfield.
Ernest Oliver, Bakersfield