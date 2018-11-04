Rep. McCarthy, you need to publicly criticize President Donald Trump in strong terms about stating his intention to send thousands of American troops to our southern border to counter what he claims is a threat to our country. There is no threat from these victims of violence in Honduras. This is tactic on President Trump’s part to fire up fury for political reasons. It feeds hate toward non-whites that leads to violence against immigrants and those perceived to be taking up their cause. In addition, millions of dollars are being spent on an action that only detracts from our military’s true mission of protecting our country from real harm.
If you do not call President Trump on what he is doing, Rep. McCarthy, you, too, are part of this reprehensible action.
Andrew Honig, Bakersfield