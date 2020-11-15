Wednesday was Veterans Day, a time to honor those who have served our country. New veteran headstones were unveiled in respect of those who passed, a parade of decorated cars demonstrated patriotism and the esteem for local veterans was shown by providing a free lunch. Throughout my neighborhood there were flags flying from permanent poles as well as many flying in yards placed there by the area Boy Scout troop. It seemed like a day of unity and loyalty. Yet, there is an enigma in all this.
On many of the flag poles there was a second banner proclaiming support for an individual who refused to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France in 2018 because he regarded the dead World War I veterans as “suckers” and “losers." The same individual claimed that Sen. John McCain was only a war hero because he was captured. “I like people that weren't captured,” the presidential candidate sneered. It is ironic that more than 200 former officers across the U.S. Armed Forces signed a letter characterizing Trump as someone who is not and will not be fit for the position of commander-in-chief.
On this Veterans Day, it was paradoxical to see the American flag sharing space with a banner supporting an individual who clearly disdains individuals associated with the armed forces.
David H. Ost, Bakersfield