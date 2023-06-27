As a journalist and educator who has practiced in Bakersfield for more than 40 years, I would like to say that the upcoming "Drag Queen Christmas" show at the majestic Fox Theater will not, in any way, impact the legacy, history or our community's love for this revered theater. Nice try, Rev. Angelo Frazier, but actually, your recently published appeal (“An appeal about what's shown at the Fox,” Community Voices, June 21) is just a sad attempt to justify intolerance, and we all see through it.
— John Harte, Bakersfield