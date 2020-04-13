I find it interesting that a recent letter writer chooses, as their fifth word, "aspirational," which means "having or characterized by aspirations to achieve social prestige and material success" ("Letter to the Editor: President Trump is doing great," April 8). That sounds about right, mainly because it highlights Mr. Trump attempting to achieve social prestige and material success, while many Americans, some of whom voted for him (and who would have voted for him had they not been dead) continue to die on his watch. Please think about that the next time he speaks.
Warren Rabe, Bear Valley Springs