Gov. Gavin Newsom wants us all to drive electric cars by 2035. Assuming all the scientists are right about global warming, I agree that something needs to be done.
But where are we going to get all the electric power to drive the cars? How many square miles of solar panels do we need and where are we going to put them? Shall we cover the whole entire state of Nevada? Yeah, sure, why not — no, just kidding, really.
I certainly don't think we want to go to nuclear power. Especially not after Fukushima and the fact that we live in earthquake country.
But wait, instead of electric cars, maybe we should just try and reinstate former President Barack Obama's plan for increasing fuel efficiency. After the Nov. 3 election, I'm sure that both Democrats and Republicans could get together and try to push it through even if President Donald Trump does win.
And even if the scientists are wrong, it's not going to hurt to drive smaller, more fuel efficient cars. It will make us less dependent on foreign oil. And, I've always felt a little guilty about driving a two ton car two miles down to the store just to get a loaf of bread and a six-pack of beer. I wouldn't mind driving a smaller car as long as everybody else does too. I just don't want to be in a small car and get hit by a big SUV.
— Charles Mallett, Bakersfield