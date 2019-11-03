This weekend brings the time change from daylight saving time back to standard time. It is traditionally the time to also change the batteries in your smoke alarms. Our horrible air quality due to blowing dust and smoke from the recent fires suggests two additional duties we all should consider: changing the air filters in our HVAC systems and cleaning all rooftop solar panels. Today I crossed over the Westside Parkway via Allen Road and noticed on house after house all the solar panels visible were completely coated with dirt.
Jenell Mahoney, Bakersfield