I want to thank Professor Garret for continuing an important conversation about cultural challenges facing higher education ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Stickers on BC's campus," May 23). Unfortunately, I think instead of a dialogue, he has inadvertently amplified the message of the vandals.
I disagree with Professor Garrett’s characterization of the sticker website as politically conservative; they explicitly aim to undermine basic human rights for anyone who is not white. As we reflect on the recent onslaught of school shootings by white male students, the common thread is that perpetrators were goaded by anonymous protest groups and internet trolls. Stickers proclaiming, “Never apologize for being White” are dangerous when they are used as marketing by radical predators.
Another point of contention for me is the description of campus communication by administrators. When I read the email in question, I felt it was meant as an assurance that Bakersfield College is a place where my students and myself will be safe because no student trying to better their life through education should be made afraid. And that is what hate speech is, it is speech that aims to instill fear.
Chris Cruz-Boone, Bakersfield