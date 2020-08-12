Thanks to The Sunday Californian and Stacey Shepard’s excellent reporting, we were able to find out that two of the one dozen doctors who appeared on the U.S. Capitol steps two weeks ago, calling themselves “America’s Frontline Doctors,” are from Bakersfield ("Local doctors featured in viral video of doctors that was later banned from social media," Aug. 9).
During their “news conference,” they aligned themselves with minister-doctor Stella Immanuel who claims that hydroxychloroquine is a cure for COVID-19. The good doctor Immanuel is also responsible for outlandish and unbelievable statements regarding aliens, demons and witches and their effects on human health. She also trumpets that scientists are working on a vaccine to prevent people from being religious (If that vaccine is ever developed, you probably should decline that inoculation). Trump and Don Jr. retweeted all their false statements but the tweets and the whole news conference was soon taken off social media due to what those companies deemed to be gross misinformation.
One of the Bakersfield doctors involved also believes your freedoms are being taken from you because you’re being asked to wear a mask in public. Isn’t it great that two Bakersfield doctors have aligned themselves with the crackpot Immanuel and her ridiculous, unfounded statements?
Kern County continues to be a hotspot for the virus in our state, and we will never get back to any sense of normal, anytime soon, with the attitudes and beliefs of people such as these who deny science with half-truths and falsehoods
Steve Bass, Bakersfield