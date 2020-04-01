I cannot believe what l read one morning. The Trump administration allegedly instructed medical vendors not to ship supplies to Michigan because thee governor was not appreciative enough. Is he serious? Is his vanity worth more than the lives of those Americans living in such states as Michigan or Washington?
Mr. President, the lives of sick and dying people in this country are worth more than your ego! If this is the kind of "war-time president" that we can expect, then God help us all. I find it very difficult to understand how in one breath he can say we're all in this together then with the next breath if they don't work with me, I won't work with them.
Yes, I'm a Democrat, but above all that, I am an American. The lives of all Americans matter right now, not just the ones who "appreciate" Donald Trump. Where is FDR when we really need him?
Michael Cariker, Bakersfield