During the 1980s and 1990s, we had a lot of mass shootings which the media referred to as drive-bys or gang-related shootings. These mass shootings were done by minorities in the inner cities. The argument back then was these shootings happened because of minority culture in inner cities.
Now in 2018, mass shootings are committed mostly by white males and many times the victims are white as well. I believe sensible gun control laws will protect us from mass shootings, just as I believed it would have done the same in the 1980s and 1990s. But it seems like Americans love their guns more than children and innocent lives. It is our American culture.
William Guerrero, Bakersfield