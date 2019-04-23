America has received a new jump start after two-plus years and more than $28 million in taxpayer money being spent, the Mueller report results are in and there was no collusion found between Russia and President Trump. Was this a waste of time and money? History will tell.
Now is the time for America to right its ship and roll up the sleeves of real achievement and do the work of the people. There is enough blame to go around and blame is a pointless endeavor. It neither solves anything nor moves this nation's needs for the future. The new Congress has been in control for over 100 days since the 2018 mid-term elections and little was accomplished. Congress was too busy finding ways to impeach a sitting, innocent president, and in reality become obstructionist to the needs of we the people.
It’s time for a renewal of commitment from our government to understand why it represents us, not them, and become a representative of the ideals that have made this nation the best nation in the world. I believe that this nation is hungry for real leadership and the 2020 election will be the catalyst to move our nation forward. I grow tired of politicians that look at other nations and compare their ideals to ours. There is nothing to compare. We are the leaders of the world and no nation comes close to the freedoms we enjoy. God bless America.
Trenton Spears, Bakersfield