If you feel America is no longer America, and you are losing hope that we are losing what our country was founded upon — freedom of religion, speech, our right to bear arms, etc. — perhaps it is time to attend a drag race such as March Meet in Bakersfield. The audience’s silence was deafening during the national anthem. Hats removed, hands on heart, even the Ferris wheel stopped and those suspended in the air removed their hats and helped little ones place their hand over their heart. We may not see it in the liberal media, but America is doing just fine.
Linda KC Reynolds, Rosamond