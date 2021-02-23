President Biden's new mantra is "America is back." Yes, we're back alright, but we're sitting at the back of the bus! Maybe not even on the bus, perhaps trying to run to get on the bus. The border is open to illegal immigrants, but restaurants, schools and gyms are all closed. U.S citizens returning from Mexico or Canada have to wait until March 21. The exception is for work or medical treatment.
In October 2020, Biden said during a town hall that there are "things you can't do by executive order unless you're a dictator." Well, guess what, we now have a "Dictator-in-Chief."
When will the GOP get back to Washington, D.C., go through those 8-foot fences and try their best to Make America First Again?
Sharon Langham, Bakersfield