I agree with Ms. Ouellette’s Community Voices article regarding Amazon selecting Bakersfield for a fulfillment center ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Amazon: The county’s latest welfare queen," Nov. 8). The $3 million tax incentive package was, ostensibly, to insure that Amazon would hire locally. Did the supervisors believe that Amazon was going to bus their employees up from Los Angeles every day? Was Amazon only going to hire people from Tulare County? Amazon had already made the decision to bring this facility to Bakersfield, yet the supervisors decided to bring out the welcome wagon with a $3 million tax incentive.
The day after the supervisors made the decision, voters were asked to approve a sales tax increase in the county. Kern County does not have enough money to adequately staff the fire and sheriff’s departments, maintain roads and parks or operate a library, but there is plenty of money to give a $3 million gift to one of the most successful companies in the nation. I am sure they are still scratching their heads down on Truxtun Avenue as to why the tax measure failed.
Robert L. Gaddie, Bakersfield