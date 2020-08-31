This is my opinion, and as an American, I am still able to express it. Perhaps this right might disappear after the 2020 election, but I hope not.
Like Kamala Harris, I too was born and raised in the metropolitan area of Oakland, although somewhat earlier. Racism did exist, but it was more in the shadows. The era was after World War II (the greatest generation), and the different races were all connected as Americans. I remember grammar school not as a melting pot but as a unification of Americans. At this time, all of us were judged, as Martin Luther King Jr. would later say, by our character and not the color of our skin.
At this point, you might think this is easy for me to say because I'm a white guy, but I am of light brown skin like an Italian or Portuguese man with some Jewish thrown in. My grammar school friends, Mike Conners, Bob Arnott, Johnny Gurule and Curtis Simpson, are still around to verify my historical recognition of history.
This was a free society, and I was not really aware of the any racial differences in Oakland. Although they were there, I did not see them. None of us were exactly educational achievers. Although Curtis, who is Black, was the smartest one of us. If we had affirmative action at that time, it would have been given to Mike, Bob, Johnny and me.
William Davis, Bakersfield