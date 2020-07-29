I was reading the recent COVID-19 case totals in The Californian. As of this writing, the county has a total confirmed case count of 13,360, with total deaths of 123. That's a survival rate of 99.1 percent. Experts agree that the total of undiagnosed cases could be 80 percent higher. If that's true, the survival rate for Kern County would be 99.5 percent.
The state is issuing more restrictions based on the number of new cases. Why? Hospital beds are available as are respirators. States should make decisions based on mortality rates and not infection rates.
They keep telling us "masks work," so why shut down any businesses (or churches) if employees and patrons are wearing masks?
The virus isn't going to go away for a long time, either by herd immunity or a vaccine. We still haven't gotten rid of the annual flu or the common cold. All this destruction, financial and emotional, for a virus with a 99 percent survival rate.
Van Fairbanks, Bakersfield