California is an “all or nothing" state. I wish that the electors in the United States were picked by districts. That would be a fair choice and would make our voices heard. Good or bad for presidential candidates, it would be a more fair vote for all of us little people in a presidential election. I do not believe that the San Francisco Democrats speak for me. Let my vote count for something! Win or lose, it will be more fair! My vote is disenfranchised by the “all or nothing” Electoral College.
Robert C. Yoon, Bakersfield