Regarding supervisors rejecting the prospect of an all-mail election, this is an example of irrational thinking or political bias ("Kern supervisors reject prospect of all-mail election in November," April 21). I can’t help but think the majority is following the GOP unsubstantiated voter fraud argument. If 72 percent of Kern voters already vote-by-mail, the argument that adding 28 percent more would result in rampant voter fraud is ludicrous. There are already protections in place for validating signatures.
As for what Supervisor Zack Scrivner said, the fact that we can’t see what November will bring is the better argument for mail-in voting. Of course everyone wants life to return to normal. But as my father-in-law used to say, wish in one hand and put something in the other; which hand will have something in it? In this case, voting by mail is the something that ensures that all voters can vote safely and securely without the unknown possibility of risking their health. The Board of Supervisors should want to protect our democracy by passing 100 percent vote-by-mail, not by lock-stepping with those who seem to fear everyone voting.
Barbara Steward, Bakersfield