How about I suggest an all-inclusive decal that all reasonable and moderate people might be willing to adopt and paste to all Bakersfield Police Department vehicles.
Historically, churches have influenced governments and governments have influenced churches. Our founders of this great nation wanted to avoid potential conflicts so they established and promoted the idea of a separation of church and state. Our founders then hoped neither church nor state would be able to influence and perhaps control the other.
The “In God We Trust” decal is simply a very beautiful expression. But it’s restricted to only Christians. “In Allah We Trust” is also a beautiful expression. Since our decal is to be applied to all government police vehicles, the decal must represent at least the major religions of the United States. We cannot be condescending by disregarding and disparaging and leaving out those American citizens who practice Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism and Judaism.
The decal must represent all our citizens. The BPD protects all of us, not just Christians.
Also, I am curious what expression the BPD would prefer to paste on its vehicles. If I were a police officer, it would say, “We Support Universal Gun Control, via Private and Commercial Background Checks.”
Fortunately, there is a common theme that headlines those five major religious organizations: Love one another. So, how about a decal with “Love One Another” on all BPD vehicles? The decal will encourage a better world for everyone, even the atheists and the agnostics. It speaks for all of us, just like the BPD protects all of us.
Thank you, BPD units, for your service. We love you.
John A. Caminiti, Bakersfield