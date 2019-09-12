I read a letter recently that said electrification is the answer ("Letter to the Editor: Electrification is preferred," Sept. 4). This is not a new concept. General Electric and the power companies started a program in the early 1960s called Medallion Homes, which were all electric homes with a gold medallion embedded in the walkway. They were advertised as the wave of the future. The writer may not be old enough to remember these because by the early 1970s they were a thing of the past, and people could not afford to live in these homes and electricity was cheap compared to today. I think everyone but the writer knows that clean burning natural gas is much more affordable than electricity. Most gas water heaters also have a storage tank just like electric heaters. The gas he referred to is another matter. It is a green project to collect methane gas to help lower emissions where the gas is generated, and the gas produced this way is naturally more expensive, like most green projects.
Bill Beckham, Bakersfield