I am 75-years-old, born and raised in Bakersfield, and continue to live here. My health is great for a man of my age ("COMMUNITY VOICES: How the Central Valley air affected my daughter," May 21). I have six siblings that are in good health. I worked in the oilfields of California for the past 50 years after my tour with USMC. Does Mr. Aguirre realize that we live in a horse shoe and catch all the bad air from the north?
The oil industry has made great strides combating air pollution and omissions. I worked in Huntington Beach, Signal Hill, Brea, Ventura, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo, San Ardo, Coalinga and Kern County. In these areas, with well over 60 years of fracking, I saw no water contamination. Talking to people who were born and raised in Huntington Beach and Long Beach, they saw no contaminated water. In the last meeting in Santa Maria, the city was receptive to more petroleum development. According to people who live in Cat Canyon, there is no water contamination. I fracked in Belridge at 10,000 feet. Water tables are 150 to 300 feet.
California has the the strictest rules in the entire country. Take your battle to the dairies that have moved in here from the south or Texas, where it is needed.
Edwin Loveless, Bakersfield