In December 1987, Mikhail Gorbachev, former leader of the Soviet Union, signed an agreement with President Reagan for the two countries to destroy all existing stocks of intermediate-range nuclear-tipped missiles, and it was ratified by the Senate in 1988.
After President Donald Trump said last Sunday that the U.S. will exit the treaty, Gorbachev urged Trump not to make the mistake of pulling out of this landmark arms control treaty.
"Under no circumstances should we tear up old disarmament agreements ... Do they really not understand in Washington what this can lead to?" he asked.
Here is at least one instance I agree with a Russian. Consider this: 500 metric tons of pure plutonium is an amount that could fuel tens of thousands of nuclear weapons while fitting comfortably in a backyard shed. The amount the size of a grapefruit could fuel a nuclear bomb. No American wants war with its terrible aftermath.
John Bolton talking (the man who helped bring us the Iraq War) and Trump’s bluff and bluster make for very, very dangerous times. We sometimes offer advice to our families, to our loved ones. Let’s offer our president some advice: Don’t play with our lives.
Ann Silver, Bakersfield