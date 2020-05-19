Regarding the current $3 trillion bill currently in Congress, I would like to make the following suggestions to Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Change the dollar amount from $3 trillion to $100 gazillion. Give each living and breathing person in the U.S. $1 million a year. Make all health care free of charge and provide electric cars for all people at no charge along with free insurance. Wipe out all student college debt and make all college courses free of charge. Make all jobs in our country optional for all citizens as they will not need to work anyhow with a million a year in their pockets. Make all food products free of charge as well as fuel for gas and diesel vehicles for those who choose to use them. Make laws optional to all citizens and allow them to obey whichever laws they choose to comply with. Declare all personal housing as free of charge to anyone who chooses to.
All of the previous statements in this piece are ridiculous and pure nonsense. However, that also includes the $3 trillion congressional bill, which, unfortunately, is real. Whoever came up with this bill really needs a serious reality check.
Jerry Poncetta, Bakersfield