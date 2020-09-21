The problem begins at the level of underrepresentation, since a developing yesterday until a globalized today. Girls around the world continue to be excluded from decisions affecting them – their needs invisible and their voices unheard. It is time to promote a way of life where not one identity, but all identities, are provided with a decision, an education and the ability to lead and be heard.
With this decision comes a likelihood of declined child marriages and violence against women while encouraging the creation and maintenance of democratic societies. Girls all around the world are full of potential to become exemplary leaders and models for their nation, building a confident future of our forthcoming generation.
I would like to thank Congressman McCarthy for voting in favor of the Keeping Girls in School Act, empowering girls around the world increasing educational opportunities and economic security. I further urge Congressman McCarthy to advance his leadership in not only empowering girls around the world education-wise, but also providing girls with the representation they are entitled to and the voices and rights they deserve by cosponsoring the Girls’ Leadership, Engagement, Agency, and Development Act.
Momina Chaudhry, Bakersfield