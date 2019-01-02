I read with much concern Robert Price’s article detailing the harrowing tale of Venezuelan jockey Eduard Rojas Fernandez’s attempts to gain asylum in the United States, aided by the efforts of his life partner, Bakersfield's Karen Gentry Norton ("Politics and one big, failed gamble stymie immigration hopes of Bakersfield woman's partner," Dec. 27). As Price points, immigration officials absolutely have a valid obligation to protect our citizens from those presenting a clear and present danger to the security of our nation. Yet, all too often, it would seem, government agencies — ranging from the Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) to the U.S. Marshals Service, and even the state department — help create a maze of complexity which even lawyers specializing in immigration matters have difficulty navigating. ICE, in particular, has earned a disturbing reputation for acting in an arbitrary and often cavalier fashion.
Karen Gentry Norton is as upstanding a citizen as one is likely to find, and for her to suddenly find “her support of U.S. immigration policies wavering in the face of widespread institutional dysfunction,” is significant, and that, despite her stalwart conservative credentials, having “her empathy heightened for the plight of the stateless, powerless multitudes,” spoke very strongly about the injustice of this issue. Norton notes that, "I know there are people out there who don't have a lawyer, or a Karen, and I want to be a voice for them.”
Karen, we hear your voice loudly and clearly. Now the onus is on us to call upon our elected officials to quickly and definitively address this growing problem.
Peter Wonderly, Vancouver, Wash.